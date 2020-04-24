LIVE: Caldwell announces food assistance program for Oahu’s unemployed

State orders have shuttered scores of Hawaii businesses, brought tourism to a virtual standstill, closed school campuses and prompted tens of thousands of Hawaii residents to work from home. Location: Waikiki Beach / April 20, 2020 (Source: jonathan saupe)
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference Friday to discuss a new food assistance program for tens of thousands of residents laid off on Oahu amid the pandemic.

Statewide, more than 250,000 people have been laid off since March 1 — driving the unemployment rate to 37%. That’s the highest in the nation and underscores just how crippling the state shutdown has been to Hawaii’s tourism-focused economy.

