LIVE: Caldwell announces food assistance program for Oahu’s unemployed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference Friday to discuss a new food assistance program for tens of thousands of residents laid off on Oahu amid the pandemic.
Statewide, more than 250,000 people have been laid off since March 1 — driving the unemployment rate to 37%. That’s the highest in the nation and underscores just how crippling the state shutdown has been to Hawaii’s tourism-focused economy.
This story will be updated.
