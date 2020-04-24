Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

SUPREME COURT-CLEAN WATER ACT
Supreme Court rejects EPA's narrow view of Clean Water Act
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that sewage plants and other industries can’t avoid environmental requirements under landmark clean-water protections when they send dirty water on an indirect route to rivers, oceans and other navigable waterways. The justices rejected the Trump administration’s views in a 6-3 vote Thursday. The court held that the discharge of polluted water into the ground, rather than directly into nearby waterways, doesn’t relieve an industry of complying with the Clean Water Act. The decision came in a closely watched case from Hawaii involving treated sewage that indirectly reaches the Pacific Ocean.
PLANT PROTECTION-ARMY
Army program helps save native 3 Hawaiian plant species
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say the U.S. Army’s natural resources program has helped save three native plant species from extinction. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Army helped preserve the Hawaiian mint, tree aster and critically endangered haha plant as part of its ongoing management of more than 120 endangered and threatened native species in Hawaii. Schofield Barracks in Honolulu has greenhouses with endangered and threatened plants and a seed lab that maintains 12 million seeds, including some in cryonic storage at minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit. The Army annually spends more than $12 million in Hawaii on environmental programs.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-BANK
Bank of Hawaii sets aside $33.6M for virus loan defaults
HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. has announced it set aside $33.6 million to cover potential loan losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the state’s second-largest bank also suspended stock buybacks beginning in mid-March. Bank of Hawaii reported its net income fell 40.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s move mirrored actions announced last week by the nation’s largest banks. They collectively set aside billions of dollars for potential loan defaults as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Bank of Hawaii has temporarily closed 37 of its 68 Hawaii and West Pacific branches.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-SANITIZER
Maui Brewing Co. under investigation for sanitizer giveaway
HONOLULU (AP) — A liquor control commission has launched an investigation of a Hawaii brewery for giving away hand sanitizer with purchases of its beer. Maui Brewing Co. is under investigation by the Maui County Liquor Control Commission for distributing the the sanitizer during the COVID-19 outbreak. The state Department of Liquor Control prohibits distributing goods as an inducement for alcohol sales. The company has used its Kupu Spirits distillery to produce more than 3,000 gallons of sanitizer that is 70% ethyl alcohol. The company also donated more than 1,000 gallons of sanitizer to first responders and others since the pandemic outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Virus patient associated with Maui hospital cluster dies
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities are reporting a death associated with a cluster of coronavirus cases at Maui Memorial Medical Center. The Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center says the man who died was 65 or older and had an underlying health condition. He had been at the hospital since late last year. On Oahu, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he'll extend his city’s stay-at-home order through the end of May. But Caldwell says he'll reopen parks for exercise like walking and jogging. But contact sports like basketball won’t be allowed, nor will gatherings. Playground equipment will be off-limits.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-ARRESTS DOWN
Big Island arrests down 33% since virus outbreak lockdown
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii County Police Department says daily arrests on the Big Island have dropped 33% since the governor issued a stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Hawaii Police Chief Ferreira has confirmed the decrease in arrests happened during the period after Democratic Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation took effect. Ferreira says the decrease has various explanations. They include an expanded use of citations for certain crimes because arrests for bench warrants would likely result in releases and court dates. There are also fewer people driving and committing vehicle crimes, including driving under the influence.