Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — A liquor control commission has launched an investigation of a Hawaii brewery for giving away hand sanitizer with purchases of its beer. Maui Brewing Co. is under investigation by the Maui County Liquor Control Commission for distributing the the sanitizer during the COVID-19 outbreak. The state Department of Liquor Control prohibits distributing goods as an inducement for alcohol sales. The company has used its Kupu Spirits distillery to produce more than 3,000 gallons of sanitizer that is 70% ethyl alcohol. The company also donated more than 1,000 gallons of sanitizer to first responders and others since the pandemic outbreak.