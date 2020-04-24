From mail to groceries, volunteers bring the world to kupuna so they can stay safe at home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Our Kupuna launched last month to help those most at risk of serious complications from coronavirus.
Since then, organizers have screened and trained about 600 volunteers to help scores of seniors islandwide.
The program is designed to help seniors stay at home ― and bring the world to them.
Sponsors check in weekly to see what kupuna need, from groceries to mail to masks.
They’re eager to help more but say the challenge is having kupuna trust them during this critical time.
“We want to keep our kupuna safe who are the most vulnerable,” said Our Kupuna Program Director Vince Abramo. “Saw the need for our kupuna to get services for grocery delivery, prescription, and necessities."
Seniors who are part of the program say it’s been vital to help ensuring they keep their quality of life.
“I have underlying health conditions and my family didn’t want me going out so she’s been a blessing," Mililani resident Kathleen Baker said, of the volunteer helping her.
"She’s gone and picked up my mail and the post office, she has delivered groceries. Very grateful that people are willing to put themselves out like this for other people, she’s become a friend.”
She added, “I just want to say thank you for what they’re doing. It is a blessing,."
Every volunteer is screened for symptoms, travel history, criminal background and then trained.
“They say that they’re God-sent. That they’re amazing, they feel that they are their heroes and they don’t feel like they have to come out of their apartments and risk their lives,” Abramo said.
If you are older than 65, living in Hawaii and need assistance, call (808) 400-4506.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.