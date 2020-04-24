At home with the kids? Offer them this app-based incentive to finish their chores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The BusyKid App for smartphones and other devices is based on a simple concept for kids: Get your chores done and get paid.
"You got to get kids busy doing stuff that actually matters," financial planner Gregg Murset said.
He created the app after teaching his six children simple money management concepts. The principles are geared toward children and young teens.
"Every time you earn you save a little bit, you share a little bit with charities or church or something you care about, and then you spend," he said.
About 150,000 families across the U.S. now use the app, including Paige Shimamoto’s family. And it’s particularly come in handy as families stay home together amid the pandemic.
"They have the same exact chores every week, their bathrooms, trash, taking care of their animals," she said.
A dollar amount is attached to each task. When the work is done Paige pays them through the app.
“We earn money by doing chores. That’s money that we get to spend other than the cash we have in our wallet,” said her son, Kyler.
Murset said the stay-at-home order is a perfect time to put his program to the test, and the app is free.
"It's a great opportunity to do that right now because we are all kind of on top of each other, and we need a little structure," he said.
Paige's family has used BusyKid for about a year.
"It's working very well," she said.
The app even has a debit card feature. Murset said his program teaches kids to work hard and to be smart with what they earn.
"That's really what the secret combination is to get kids to be successful," he said.
You can learn more about the app at BusyKid.com.
