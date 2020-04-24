Hawaii reports 2 new COVID-19 fatalities, bringing statewide death toll to 14

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Hawaii on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 14.
State Health Department officials said both of the patients were Oahu men and over 65.
Both of the men also had underlying health conditions, they said.
One of the men had been hospitalized since the beginning of April, after apparently contracting the virus during a trip to Las Vegas in March.
The other patient had been hospitalized recently. Officials said he contracted COVID-19 as a result of community spread.
The governor offered his condolences to the family and friends of the two men.
“While the death rate from coronavirus in Hawaii is among the lowest in the nation," Gov. David Ige said, in a news release.
"The tragic passing of these men today emphasizes the need for social distancing, staying home when sick, washing hands and other measures to protect everyone and prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths.”
The news comes as Hawaii has been seeing its daily coronavirus case count going down.
On Friday, the state reported five new cases statewide ― three on Oahu and one each on the Big Island Maui. The new positive bring the statewide total to 601 since the pandemic began.
This story will be updated.
