Hawaii businesses continue to adapt business model in hopes of staying afloat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One month ago the Waiakamilo Shopping Center would have been packed. At dinner time, the strip mall full of restaurants and bars is usually packed. But now it’s empty.
Honolulu Deejay Nara Nellis is also rethinking her business model.
“Festivals are shut down, almost every venue nationwide is shut down,” she said. “I’ve still been working on mixes. Recorded a radio show earlier this morning,” she said.
Downtown bar owner Jasmine Mancos is also adjusting. “It's pretty expensive to keep the lights on and keep the staff in here,” she said.
Just weeks after opening Proof Social Club, she’s trying to keep her employees paid by delivering pizzas.
“We really had to do a full pivot within the first month of owning our own business.”
Mancos says her applications for federal loans and grants were denied. But the state says more than 11,000 Hawaii small businesses are getting federal aid.
Many stores aren’t allowed to open right now. And at those that are open: Social-distancing markers are the new normal.
So are empty airports and shuttered hotels. Museums are closed and there are no kids laughing at the playgrounds.
“Just goes to show how much we all have in common,” Nellis said. “We all essentially have been dealt the exact same cards, you know.”
Hotel industry leader Ray Vara said he believes Hawaii should begin to “open up commerce on a graduated basis” in the next couple of weeks.
But State House Speaker Scott Saiki said we won’t be able to stop social-distancing until a vaccine is developed.
Today, England’s University of Oxford began a human vaccine trial on 510 volunteers.
The head of the team reportedly said she believes they have an 80 percent chance of succeeding, and if it works it could be ready for the public by this Fall.
