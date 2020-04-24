Forecasters track potential tropical depression in East Pacific well before start of hurricane season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are tracking a potential tropical depression in the Eastern Pacific well before the start of hurricane season.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the disturbance is located about 800 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula.
As of Friday morning, it had an 80% chance of forming into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours. However, by late this weekend, conditions will be less favorable for further development, forecasters said.
It is not expected to impact Hawaii.
The Eastern Pacific hurricane season officially begins May 15, while the Central Pacific hurricane season starts June 1.
In 2019, the Eastern Pacific basin saw a “near average” hurricane season, with 17 named storms. Meanwhile, the 2019 hurricane season in the Central Pacific region saw five tropical cyclones, which is near the season average.
This story will be updated.
