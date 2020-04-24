Forecast: Trades building into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy conditions will persist through the weekend. The trades may ease a bit early next week as a front weakens the ridge north of the state. Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through the middle of next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time. High clouds will remain rather thick at times through Friday night, before shifting east of the state on Saturday.
The last in the recent series of northwest swells is filling in and will maintain advisory level surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Kauai to Maui through Friday afternoon. Small surf will prevail for south shores. East shore surf remains small, but as trades rebuild over and upwind of the islands during the next couple of days, east shore surf will build before decreasing marginally early in the new week.
