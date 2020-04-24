With donations, nonprofit puts homeless families up in Waikiki hotels

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii nonprofit is helping put up homeless families in hotels shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Family Promise of Hawaii said it has moved 32 people — parents and children — into hotels.
The program was funded by the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Resilience Fund, and is in partnership with OLS Hotels and Resorts. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the families would be allowed to stay.
Family Promise of Hawaii typically houses families in places of worship.
But that’s been made incredibly difficult due to social distancing guidelines.
“During this challenging time, it’s essential that we all come together to care for one another” said Family Promise of Hawaii Executive Director Sam Church, in a news release.
“We have to innovate to protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Family Promise of Hawaii is offering round-the-clock to the homeless families, while meals are being provided by community partners. Those seeking help from Family Promise can call 466-4243.
