Central Maui, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another food distribution event is planned for Central Maui on Friday.
Mayor Victorino and other county officials said about 300 bags of food will be distributed. Bags will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.
Distribution will start at 10 a.m. at the War Memorial Gymnasium parking lot located at 700 Halia Nakoa Street.
“I am so grateful to the many businesses, County employees and volunteers who are contributing to this effort,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Once again, I ask residents to be considerate – this food is intended to help those in our community who are struggling due to job losses and financial hardship.”
The county says over 2,000 bags of food and produce have been handed out to Maui residents so far since the hardship of the pandemic set in.
