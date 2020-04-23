Your music fix from a distance! Catch Tavana and Mike Love tonight

Local musician Tavana participates in the Music 6 Feet Away series. (Source: Facebook/Tavana)
By HNN Staff | April 23, 2020 at 12:10 PM HST - Updated April 23 at 12:10 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With social gatherings temporarily paused in favor of social distancing, musicians are turning toward social media to spread their music ― and some positive energy ― during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Music 6 Feet Away’ livestream series continues Thursday with a performance by Tavana and special guest Mike Love. Previous episodes have featured artists like Henry Kapono.

You can catch the virtual concert at 5 p.m. on Thursday on the K5 Facebook page.

