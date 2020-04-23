LIVE: Mayor says city is looking to reopen golf courses, car dealerships as cases decline

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference Thursday to outline further planned modifications to the city’s stay-at-home order.
Earlier this week, Caldwell announced he was extending the stay-at-home order through May 31, but would lift some restrictions.
The only change announced so far: On Saturday, the city will reopen parks for walking, bicycling and running ― but no group sports or gatherings.
The mayor’s latest changes comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Hawaii continue to a downward trend. On Thursday, there were four new cases reported, only one of which was on Oahu.
This story will be updated.
