LIVE: Mayor says city is looking to reopen golf courses, car dealerships as cases decline
Therapists say exercise, calming activities are key to handling anxiety of pandemic. Location: Waikiki Beach / April 20, 2020 (Source: Jonathan Saupe)
By HNN Staff | April 23, 2020 at 1:29 PM HST - Updated April 23 at 2:09 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference Thursday to outline further planned modifications to the city’s stay-at-home order.

Earlier this week, Caldwell announced he was extending the stay-at-home order through May 31, but would lift some restrictions.

The only change announced so far: On Saturday, the city will reopen parks for walking, bicycling and running ― but no group sports or gatherings.

The mayor’s latest changes comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Hawaii continue to a downward trend. On Thursday, there were four new cases reported, only one of which was on Oahu.

