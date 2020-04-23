Trade winds pick up along with some passing windward and mauka showers

We can expect moderate to locally breezy conditions to continue through the weekend. The trades may ease a bit early next week as a front moves north of the state. Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail during the next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower stretching to our leeward communities from time to time. High clouds will remain rather thick at times through Friday night, before shifting east of the state on Saturday. More showers are possible Friday night as an upper level disturbances passes close to the state.