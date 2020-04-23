Trade winds pick up along with some passing windward and mauka showers

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Thursday Evening. The trade winds are picking up.
We can expect moderate to locally breezy conditions to continue through the weekend. The trades may ease a bit early next week as a front moves north of the state. Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail during the next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower stretching to our leeward communities from time to time. High clouds will remain rather thick at times through Friday night, before shifting east of the state on Saturday. More showers are possible Friday night as an upper level disturbances passes close to the state.
The current northwest swell will drop through Thursday. Another large swell will be picking up Thursday afternoon with wave heights approaching warning levels through Friday morning. The High Surf Advisory is on until Friday evening for most north and west shores.
Overall... enjoy the high clouds to remain over the islands through Friday night making for nice sunsets and sunrises. Showers may increase in coverage and intensify Friday night into the weekend as an upper trough moves over the islands. Wind speeds will taper off and atmospheric stability return by early next week.
