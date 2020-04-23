Tagovailoa drafted by Miami Dolphins with #5 pick in NFL Draft

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the 5th pick in the NFL Draft.
Tagovailoa, who attended Saint Louis School in Honolulu, was one of the most highly-recruited players in Hawaii prep football history and helped the Crimson Tide win an NCAA National Championship in 2017.
He won the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards in 2018 and was named the runner-up for the Heisman Memorial Trophy in the same season. Alabama went 22-2 in the 24 games that he started for the Crimson Tide.
Tagovailoa currently holds the Alabama career records for completion percentage, total touchdowns, touchdowns in a season and touchdowns in a single game.
Long thought to be among the top quarterback prospects in college football, Tagovailoa’s draft status came into question last season after he suffered a hip dislocation against Mississippi State that was so severe it prematurely ended his season.
He did not participate in the NFL Combine, but Tagovailoa was deemed healthy enough to later hold a virtual workout for scouts. He has since stated that he is completely healthy and does not expect there to be any lingering health issues as a result of the injury.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.