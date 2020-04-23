Maui Land & Pineapple: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) _ Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $868,000 in its first quarter.
The Lahaina, Hawaii-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.
The real estate company posted revenue of $2 million in the period.
Maui Land & Pineapple shares have fallen 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.
