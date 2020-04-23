Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-BANK
Bank of Hawaii sets aside $33.6M for virus loan defaults
HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. has announced it set aside $33.6 million to cover potential loan losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the state’s second-largest bank also suspended stock buybacks beginning in mid-March. Bank of Hawaii reported its net income fell 40.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s move mirrored actions announced last week by the nation’s largest banks. They collectively set aside billions of dollars for potential loan defaults as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Bank of Hawaii has temporarily closed 37 of its 68 Hawaii and West Pacific branches.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-SANITIZER
Maui Brewing Co. under investigation for sanitizer giveaway
HONOLULU (AP) — A liquor control commission has launched an investigation of a Hawaii brewery for giving away hand sanitizer with purchases of its beer. Maui Brewing Co. is under investigation by the Maui County Liquor Control Commission for distributing the the sanitizer during the COVID-19 outbreak. The state Department of Liquor Control prohibits distributing goods as an inducement for alcohol sales. The company has used its Kupu Spirits distillery to produce more than 3,000 gallons of sanitizer that is 70% ethyl alcohol. The company also donated more than 1,000 gallons of sanitizer to first responders and others since the pandemic outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Virus patient associated with Maui hospital cluster dies
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities are reporting a death associated with a cluster of coronavirus cases at Maui Memorial Medical Center. The Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center says the man who died was 65 or older and had an underlying health condition. He had been at the hospital since late last year. On Oahu, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he'll extend his city’s stay-at-home order through the end of May. But Caldwell says he'll reopen parks for exercise like walking and jogging. But contact sports like basketball won’t be allowed, nor will gatherings. Playground equipment will be off-limits.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-ARRESTS DOWN
Big Island arrests down 33% since virus outbreak lockdown
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii County Police Department says daily arrests on the Big Island have dropped 33% since the governor issued a stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Hawaii Police Chief Ferreira has confirmed the decrease in arrests happened during the period after Democratic Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation took effect. Ferreira says the decrease has various explanations. They include an expanded use of citations for certain crimes because arrests for bench warrants would likely result in releases and court dates. There are also fewer people driving and committing vehicle crimes, including driving under the influence.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-LIVING EXPENSE
US payment won't cover single month of Hawaii living cost
HONOLULU (AP) — Federal coronavirus relief bill funds are not expected to cover a single month of expenses for Hawaii residents because of the state’s high cost of living. Hawaii Public Radio reported an economic analysis suggests the one-time, $1,200 payments from the government's coronavirus rescue package will be less effective in Hawaii because the average cost of living is 20% higher than the national average. Hawaii Budget and Policy Center Director Beth Giesting says that when accounting for the local cost of living, the $1,200 payment is more like $960 would be elsewhere in the U.S.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii governor says state not ready to relax restrictions
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says the islands aren’t yet ready to relax restrictions put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus. But he says his administration will be releasing criteria for doing so in the next few days. Ige says one of the first activities he’d like to allow to resume is elective medical procedures. Ige imposed a statewide stay-at-home order through April 30, though it’s possible he may extend it. He says the government is looking for a path forward based on science and data. He says he wants to restore normalcy when conditions are right.