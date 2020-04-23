Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says the islands aren’t yet ready to relax restrictions put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus. But he says his administration will be releasing criteria for doing so in the next few days. Ige says one of the first activities he’d like to allow to resume is elective medical procedures. Ige imposed a statewide stay-at-home order through April 30, though it’s possible he may extend it. He says the government is looking for a path forward based on science and data. He says he wants to restore normalcy when conditions are right.