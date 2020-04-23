Kona facility takes precautions as its treats hospitalized COVID-19 patient

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kona Community Hospital has confirmed one of its patient has tested positive for cornoavirus.
The adult, a resident with no history of travel, is the first COVID-19 patient hospitalized at Kona Community Hospital.
Authorities did not say whether the patient was part of a large cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to three Kona fast food eateries.
In a news release, the hospital said it is working to ensure the safety of hospital patients and staff.
The hospital said it is following CDC guidelines and has placed the patient is an airborne isolation room. The number of staff entering the room is being limited.
