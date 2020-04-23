“It was going to be insane”: A look at what the 2020 NFL draft was suppose to be

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Thursday young men across the country will realize their lifelong dream when they are drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The draft was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas at the newly minted Ceases Forum near the famed Las Vegas strip, however due to the spread of COVID-19, sadly the Las Vegas draft was cancelled.
Sports media members such as Jesse Merrick of News 3 in Las Vegas were preparing for one of the busiest sports days of the year.
The Las Vegas draft was expected to be one of the most unprecedented drafts in NFL history, featuring multiple sites and venues.
“They were estimating I think 800,000 thousand to a million people coming for the draft alone it was going to be crazy," said Merrick via Zoom interview on Wednesday.
Merrick, spent the last year covering some of Sin City’s biggest sporting events but admits the NFL draft coming to town was set to be an event unlike anything football fans had ever seen.
It was going to be crazy," said Merrick. “So all the players were going to be on the red carpet and they would come to the red carpet on these gondolas basically like you see at the Venetian, and then they would go to the other side of the strip where the new Caesars forum was built an where the draft was actually going to be."
The draft prospects were to be shuttled from the elevated platforms at the Bellagio hotel to the famous Las Vegas strip that was to be shut down during the draft.
“No other draft has had multiple locations on that scale,” said Merrick. “It was going to be insane.”
The cancellation of the Vegas draft also delayed the meeting between a new city and its new team.
“Not only was the draft in it’s first year, but this was the first year the Raiders are here,” said Merrick. “This was an opportunity to introduce Vegas to the Raiders and say ‘this is our city’, and now we can’t market it that way."
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.