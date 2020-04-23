25% of Hawaii’s COVID-19 patients who are 60 and over have been hospitalized

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One in 4 Hawaii coronavirus patients 60 and older have required hospitalization, according to new figures from the state Health Department.
That’s higher than it was earlier this month.
In early April, just 11% of patients 60 and older required hospitalization.
State Health Director Bruce Anderson noted the increase in a recent news conference at the state Capitol and said that authorities were trying to investigate the trend.
Hospitalization rates for other age groups are far lower.
For those 40 to 59 years old, it was 7%. For those 20 to 39, it was just 2%.
And none of the COVID-19 cases in those 19 and younger have required hospitalization.
As of Thursday, Hawaii has seen 596 cases of coronavirus. Of those, at least 455 people have been released from isolation.
The death toll from COVID-19 in Hawaii stands at 12.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.