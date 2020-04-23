Forecast: Trade winds pick up speed while another large swell moves in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy conditions takeover Thursday through the weekend. The trades may ease a bit early next week as a front moves north of the state. Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail during the next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time. High clouds will remain rather thick at times through Friday night, before shifting east of the state on Saturday.