Forecast: Trade winds pick up speed; another large swell moves in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy conditions take over Thursday through the weekend. The trades may ease a bit early next week as a front moves north of the state.
Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail during the next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time.
High clouds will remain rather thick at times through Friday night, before shifting east of the state on Saturday.
The current northwest swell will drop through Thursday. Another large swell will be picking up Thursday afternoon with wave heights approaching warning levels through Friday morning.
The high surf advisory is on until Friday evening for most north and west shores.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.