Florists get limited exemption to deliver arrangements for Mother’s Day

Watanabe Floral is just one of many small businesses waiting for the stay-at-home, work-at-home order to be lifted.
Since it closed March 23, the company reported a 97 percent drop in sales.
“April, May and June are by far your biggest periods for a flower shop," said Monty Pereira of Watanabe Floral. “You have proms, you have May Day, and Mother’s Day, and graduation, and Memorial Day and that’s all gone this year.”
An exemption from the state may be the lifeline Watanabe Floral and other flower shops needed.
According to Pereira, florists will be able to sell flower arrangements for one week only beginning May 4th — just in time for mother’s day — and only by delivery.
At Watanabe, customers can order online and once the company receives the order, workers will prepare it and take it to the recipient.
The entire process will be done without any physical contact, similar to how some restaurants deliver food.
“Depending on what they request to do, we’ll either knock on the door and leave it there for them to pick up, or if they prefer, we’ll call them and ask if they can let us know where they want us to leave that,” Pereira said.
The exemption couldn’t have come at a better time.
If the decision came a day later, Pereira says they wouldn’t be able to fill orders.
“Almost every Mother’s Day, we can never keep up with the demand and I don’t see it being any different," he said. "This year, I would expect that the demand will be even higher because you really can’t do anything else.”
For that one week, Watanabe Floral expects to deliver 1,000 arrangements. After that, they’ll close up shop until they get the okay to reopen again.
“There’s nothing like taking care of mom. So, we’re so excited and thankful that they were able to grant this.”
