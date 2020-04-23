‘Farm to Car’ program provides safe option to buy local produce while helping farmers

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As restaurants remain closed or offer takeout and delivery only, Hawaii’s farmers are struggling to stay in business. The COVID-19 pandemic also forced the closure of almost all farmers markets.
At the beginning of this month, the City and County of Honolulu partnered with the Hawaii Farm Bureau to help local growers get fresh produce to consumers in a safe and socially distant manner.
The “Farm to Car” program allows shoppers to place orders with local farms twice a week for pickup at the Blaisdell Center. Volunteers prepare the pre-packaged orders and hand them off to consumers while they stay in their vehicle.
“For some farmers, farmers markets were their only source of income. Creating an online farmers marketplace with curbside pickup allows farmers to keep selling directly to their consumer while adhering to the best practices concerning COVID-19 outlined by the CDC,” said Megan Kono, of the Hawaii Farm Bureau.
The program offers shoppers selection from 30 vendors with over 400 products available. Everything from pineapples, tomatoes, lettuce to eggs and sweet treats like cookies and scones.
The online marketplace is open every Thursdays at noon for a Wednesday pickup and Sundays at noon for a Saturday pickup. All pickup times are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Blaisdell Center.
For more information or to place an order, click here.
