During pandemic, Visitor Aloha Society takes on a very different role

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii was charged with coming to the aid of tourists who ran into trouble in the islands.
They would help those who had been injured and the victims of crimes.
But amid the pandemic, with tourism shut down, the Visitor Aloha Society has taken on a very different role: Helping to send tourists home.
With $25,000 in funding from the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the society has helped send 19 visitors back after they violated emergency orders or didn’t understand their extent.
Hawaii is under a stay-at-home order and travelers are also subject to a mandatory, 14-day quarantine.
“We’ve been helping victims of crime or other adversity they may have experienced in Hawaii, for the past 23 years," said Jessica Lani Rich, Visitor Aloha Society president and CEO.
“During this unprecedented public health crisis, we are supporting the return of individuals who arrive from the mainland who do not have pre-arranged lodging” and need help with return flights.
For visitors who do have money to pay for their flights, the organization is helping with booking.
