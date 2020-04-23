Chefs idled by school’s campus closure use their talents to help the homeless

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Hawaii Baptist Academy’s campus kitchen, chefs who prepared meals for hundreds of students before the coronavirus shutdown emptied the campus are still cooking lunches.
“We decided that we would take their talents and be able to gift the community in different ways,” school President Ron Shiira said.
HBA is putting the cooks to work to meet a need for meals from homeless shelters.
"We got a call from Next Step Shelter," Shiira said.
Next Step and Keauhou Shelter needed lunches to feed the members who live there and are staying in place throughout the day during the state's shutdown.
"It helps us because we get to provide them the food so that we can shelter in place," said Patricio Battani, director of health for Waikiki Health.
The school's chefs prepare 200 lunches five days a week.
"Over 60 days we're hoping to serve about 8,000 lunches," Shiira said.
“Hawaii Baptist Academy is actually delivering the food to both locations which is amazing,” Battani said. “We don’t have to leave to come and get it. It’s a great opportunity and we’re truly thankful for it.”
The meals are free for the shelters, but it costs the school about $600 a day. Churches and other donors are helping out.
“People are going on line and donating so that we can have some resources to pay for the food that we prepare for the shelter. God has given us this opportunity to bless those with greater need,” Shiira said.
Hawaii Baptist Academy started the lunch program on April 1. It will run through the end of May.
