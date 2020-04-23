50 bright blue beams will shine into the sky around Oahu tonight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keep an eye in the sky Wednesday night for a special light show around Oahu.
Hawaii Stage and Lighting Rentals is stationing 50 light beams around Oahu to shine a bright blue light into the sky to honor first responders and other essential workers on this Earth Day.
The company says 50 is a symbolic representation, one beam for each U.S. state.
“Our inspiration was from New York City and various cities around the country where people in our industry who’ve been hit so hard, in the lighting and entertainment industry, decided to show tribute to others out there who are first responders, essential workers, people who are stocking our food and taking care of our kupuna,” Kalani Rodrigues, VP of Hawaii Stage and Lighting Rentals.
He added, lights will be placed in Maunawili, Kaneohe, Kapahulu, Diamond Head, Makiki, Pearl City, and more.
The lights will shine bright from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. Wednesday.
If you’re able to catch a glimpse of the beams, send your photos to news@hawaiinewsnow.com
