Big Island firefighters working to contain brush fire spreading in Kawaihae

KAWAIHAE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters on the Big Island are working to contain a brush fire that’s spreading in the Kawaihae region on Thursday morning.
The Hawaii County Civil Defense issued an alert around 9:30 a.m., warning residents of the blaze.
Officials said fire is in the Kaiopae Gulch area near Hawaiian Homes mauka of Akoni Pule Highway.
At last check, the fire scorched more than 100 acres.
Firefighters are currently conducting water drops and using bulldozers to cut fire breaks.
No evacuations or road closures are in place at this time.
This story will be updated.
