With focus on COVID-19, cancer patients report delays in getting healthcare

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The coronavirus has made it nearly impossible for some oncology patients to get an appointment with their doctors.
Michael Kidonakis beat stage IV nasopharyngeal cancer once. The 45-year-old has been in remission two years, but earlier this month he started getting headaches just like the ones he had before his diagnosis.
This time, though, he hasn’t been able to see his specialist.
“This one was troubling in that it didn’t go away, said Kidonakis. It persisted for days.”
The headaches pulled him back to 2017: Memories of chemotherapy, radiation, the pain his family went through — and a sinking feeling of uncertainty.
“It was more about, ‘Oh my gosh. My life’s on the line again.’ You know, ‘Am I going to live?’ That’s the real scary part about it,” said Kidonakis.
He says it took him a week to get his specialist on the phone.
After explaining the situation, “I was told I’d have to sit tight,” Kidonakis said.
A lack of personal protective equipment for health care workers was the excuse. “My practitioner that I go to wasn’t allowed to use PPE,” he said.
And he’s not alone.
According to a new survey conducted by the American Cancer Society, nearly 1 in 4 respondents reported a delay in care or treatment since the pandemic began.
“Because each cancer is so different, what stage you’re at or what types of treatment you’re on. It’s really hard for any organization to give just blanket advice,” said Cory Chun, Hawaii government relations director for the American Cancer Society.
After not having any luck getting in with his specialist, Kidonakis pleaded with his primary care physician and convinced the doctor to order an MRI.
He said, “You know you’re talking about days, weeks that could make a difference between life or death.”
From what the doctor could tell from the MRI, things seem to be OK.
But Kidonakis won’t know for sure until he can schedule an appointment with his specialist.
