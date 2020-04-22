Trade winds will return with some passing windward and mauka showers

All islands will be under a light to moderate trade wind flow through tonight, and gradually strengthen to moderate to locally strong by Saturday morning. A weak upper level disturbance is expected to move through the islands Friday through Saturday that will briefly bring a rise in trade showers. With this uptick, there will be a few showers pushed over to the leeward side. The high pressure fan weakens late in the weekend, leading to a slight decrease in strength of the trades. This light to moderate trade wind pattern is expected to hold through the first half of next week.