Loved ones remember 50-year-old man who became Hawaii’s 10th coronavirus death

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - 50-year-old Bobby Pin was Hawaii's 10th death from COVID-19 and his family says he had no underlying health conditions. He produced several short films, worked at Burning Man and lived in Sweden, Washington State and several other cities.
"Aloha everybody. I am in Maui doing my share of quarantine and I hope that everybody is doing the same thing," said Pin on his Instagram page.
Dan Greening, his partner of 10 years, says they traveled from Vail, Colorado to Kihei, Maui to get away from the pandemic on March 16 and were in voluntary quarantine when Pin sent his last public message.
"It's not a good idea to go out in crowds right now and so this is a chance to regroup, refocus and relax," he added.
A few days later, Pin got headaches and a fever. On March 28, he went to Maui Memorial Medical Center and Greening says experimental treatments were used.
"If they had been given a little earlier, it's possible, he would've had a higher chance of survival," said Greening.
On Saturday, Bobby Pin lost his battle against COVID-19. Loved ones could only talk to him and say good bye through an ipad.
"I will miss that guy so much. I've had so many experiences with him," said Greening.
Pin's sister, Mai Pin, says the family escaped from Cambodia when they were children. He was described as award-winning filmmaker, world traveler, scuba diver and lover of life.
"His charisma and his love for life and he treated people equally with fun and full of life," said Mai Pin remembering her brother.
Greening says they want others to learn from Bobby's story,
"We have this window of time to eradicate COVID-19 and the best way to do that is with strict restrictions on travel as well as restrictions on interactions with each other," he said.
Greening says he and their close friends have tested negative for COVID-19. Family says Pin's body will be cremated and they plan to have a traditional service when the pandemic is over.
"I'll see you some time soon. Bye," said Pin on his Instagram.
