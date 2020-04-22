State says antiquated system to blame for unemployment claims backlog

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An antiquated computer system for processing unemployment claims that uses decades-old programming is largely responsible for significant backlogs that’s meant some have waited four weeks or more to get their benefits, the state’s Labor Department director said.
He also said the system has been overwhelmed.
Before the pandemic, staff handled about 700 claims a week.
But as layoffs started, an avalanche of claims poured in. In a news availability Wednesday, state Labor Department Director Scott Murakami said his office saw as many as 2,500 claims in a single day.
Since March 1, more than 250,000 people in Hawaii have filed for unemployment as stay-at-home orders and a mandatory quarantine for travelers has closed businesses and brought the tourism industry to a halt.
The result: A state that long enjoyed one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates now has its highest.
That’s cold comfort for those waiting for benefits. Murakami said Wednesday that his staff of seven people has swelled to 118, he’s added new call and claims processing centers, and a website to check claim status.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.