Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Virus patient associated with Maui hospital cluster dies
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities are reporting a death associated with a cluster of coronavirus cases at Maui Memorial Medical Center. The Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center says the man who died was 65 or older and had an underlying health condition. He had been at the hospital since late last year. On Oahu, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he'll extend his city’s stay-at-home order through the end of May. But Caldwell says he'll reopen parks for exercise like walking and jogging. But contact sports like basketball won’t be allowed, nor will gatherings. Playground equipment will be off-limits.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-ARRESTS DOWN
Big Island arrests down 33% since virus outbreak lockdown
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii County Police Department says daily arrests on the Big Island have dropped 33% since the governor issued a stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Hawaii Police Chief Ferreira has confirmed the decrease in arrests happened during the period after Democratic Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation took effect. Ferreira says the decrease has various explanations. They include an expanded use of citations for certain crimes because arrests for bench warrants would likely result in releases and court dates. There are also fewer people driving and committing vehicle crimes, including driving under the influence.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-LIVING EXPENSE
US payment won't cover single month of Hawaii living cost
HONOLULU (AP) — Federal coronavirus relief bill funds are not expected to cover a single month of expenses for Hawaii residents because of the state’s high cost of living. Hawaii Public Radio reported an economic analysis suggests the one-time, $1,200 payments from the government's coronavirus rescue package will be less effective in Hawaii because the average cost of living is 20% higher than the national average. Hawaii Budget and Policy Center Director Beth Giesting says that when accounting for the local cost of living, the $1,200 payment is more like $960 would be elsewhere in the U.S.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii governor says state not ready to relax restrictions
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says the islands aren’t yet ready to relax restrictions put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus. But he says his administration will be releasing criteria for doing so in the next few days. Ige says one of the first activities he’d like to allow to resume is elective medical procedures. Ige imposed a statewide stay-at-home order through April 30, though it’s possible he may extend it. He says the government is looking for a path forward based on science and data. He says he wants to restore normalcy when conditions are right.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-RENTALS
Visitors in Hawaii rental units hard to track during virus
HONOLULU (AP) — Transient vacation rental units are proving difficult for Hawaii officials to regulate during the coronavirus pandemic as they serve as shelter for many of the state’s visitors. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported many of the nearly 3,000 visitors who arrived in Hawaii during the 23 days prior to Sunday are believed to have stayed in transient vacation rentals. The Hawaii Tourism Authority and the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau plan to implement verification steps to confirm information from arriving airport passengers. The steps including testing cellphones to ensure contact numbers are operable and searching property tax records to verify addresses.
PROPERTY TAX BASE-HAWAII COUNTY
Property tax base maintaining Hawaii County's operations
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say Hawaii County’s reliance on property taxes for operational funds has protected it from the drastic tax losses experienced at the state level during the coronavirus pandemic. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported property taxes account for the bulk of Mayor Harry Kim’s proposed $625.9 million operating budget. County Finance Director Deanna Sako and Hawaii County Council Chairman Aaron Chung say it is too early to determine the budget impact from general excise tax and fuel tax cuts because of the coronavirus. There could also be ramifications from possible cutbacks in transient accommodation taxes the state government shares with counties.