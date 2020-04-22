A unique Hawaii celebration almost 150 years old is called off

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Add to the list of canceled celebrations: Kamehameha Day 2020.
Like so many other island events, organizers of the statewide King Kamehameha Day celebration have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festivities entirely, which would have taken place on or around the June 11 holiday.
These festivities included floral parades, lei draping ceremonies, ho’olaule’a, craft fairs and more on almost all Hawaiian islands.
“The decision to cancel these major, statewide events was made with the health and safety of our island communities and kūpuna in mind," said Kainoa Daines, Chair of the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission.
"While we are hopeful that the worst of the COVID-19 health crisis will be behind us by June, we feel the prudent response at this time is to cancel our events so that all involved in our respective King Kamehameha Celebration festivities across the state can focus on matters important to health, welfare and economy," he added.
Oraginzers say they are looking forward to the 2021 celebration.
This year would have been the 148th annual celebration of King Kamehameha’s legacy. The inaugural celebration of King Kamehameha Day took place on June 11, 1872.
