HNN special features panel of experts helping to lead response to COVID-19 crisis

HNN special features panel of experts helping to lead response to COVID-19 crisis
The latest installment in our series of town hall discussions — Coronavirus Pandemic: Hawaii's Response — airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KHNL. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | April 22, 2020 at 5:19 PM HST - Updated April 22 at 5:19 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The coronavirus pandemic has created a new normal for all of us ― and prompted lots of questions about what the future holds.

To help you keep your family and the community safe, Hawaii News Now has convened a panel of medical professionals helping to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

See them take on some of the most pressing questions of this pandemic in a special presentation Wednesday night on KHNL at 7 p.m. and across HNN’s digital platforms.

The panel features:

  • Dr. Melinda Ashton, executive vice president and chief quality officer of Pacific Health
  • Dr. Scott Miscovich, president and founder of Premier Medical Group
  • Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii
  • and Dr. Robin Matsukawa, a primary care physician at Adventist Health Castle

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.