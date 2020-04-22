Hawaii Air Force reservists help coronavirus patients in hard-hit New York

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii physician Dr. Matt Bershinsky is one of many military medical professionals helping in New York City, the epicenter of America’s coronavirus crisis.
New York City alone has seen more than 142,000 cases and nearly 11,000 deaths.
“This is a challenge like nothing we’ve ever faced before,” he said.
Bershinsky is an officer in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and the deputy commander of the 624th Regional Support Group based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
He said the situation in New York is overwhelming.
"The hospitals around New York City were overwhelmed. They were overwhelmed by a massive influx of patients. They were overwhelmed by massive loss of staff either due to illness or quitting," he said.
Bershinsky and other Air Force reservists from Hawaii answered the call for volunteers to help in New York.
Capt. Daniel O’Connell specializes in neurology and critical care. He’s working with coronavirus patients who are on ventilators.
“Patients have breathing problems. But they also often develop septic shock, something called sepsis, where the virus spreads to other areas of the body,” he said.
The Hawaii team was first assigned to the the military’s makeshift medical facility at the Javits Center, then re-assigned to Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, the second hardest-hit hospital in the city’s five boroughs.
“When we arrived we were told that one of the nurses there died the night before‚” O’Connell said.
Patients’ COVID conditions are so bad every bed at Lincoln is considered an intensive care bed.
"I think I've been really fortunate to take care of these people and get them to the ICU where they need to be," Lt. Col. Nathan Kwon said.
The patients they are treating are from the Bronx. They are poor, older and at high risk. “We are there simply to do whatever we can do to enable those experts to save these patients,” Bershinsky said.
The Hawaii reservists have been in New York since early April.
They’ll remain there as long as they are needed.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.