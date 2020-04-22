Forecast: Light winds persist with a building country swell

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - All islands will be under a light to moderate trade wind flow by Wednesday night, and gradually strengthen to moderate to locally strong by Saturday morning. A weak upper level disturbance is expected to move through the islands Friday through Saturday that will briefly bring a rise in trade showers.The ridge weakens late in the weekend, leading to a slight decrease in strength of the trades. This light to moderate trade wind pattern is expected to hold through the first half of next week.
A series of northwest swells will continue to move through island waters this week. The incoming northwest swell will reach advisory levels along north and west facing shores Wednesday, then lower slightly Wednesday night into early Thursday. This swell will be followed by a larger northwest swell that will likely exceed advisory thresholds late Thursday through Friday. This swell will decline over the weekend, with only small surf expected early next week. The current south swell will hold steady through Wednesday, then lower Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.