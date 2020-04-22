With virtual gatherings and reflection, Hawaii marks a very different Earth Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this Earth Day, Hawaii environmental groups are facing new challenges during the coronavirus crisis.
Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii was hoping for a record turnout of 2,000 people at its annual Earth Day Festival on April 26, but organizers had to cancel the cleanup event in Waimanalo.
“As an organization that feeds off of our big community events where we bring people together and rally around cleaning beaches and getting people educated, it’s definitely been a challenge,” said Rafael Bergstrom, the group’s executive director.
The pandemic is also impacting volunteers with 808 Cleanups.
“We were having about a dozen group events before this happened every week, and that's been reduced to a couple every week,” said executive director Michael Loftin.
“We also have maybe a dozen adopt-a-site cleanups, but we would usually have three times that before this happened.”
There has been a dramatic drop in the amount of rubbish removed by their volunteers since they can't work in large groups, and normal cleanup areas such as parks and beaches are off-limits.
“We want to stress safety first, we don't want people grouping if they don't need to, but we realize that people want to get out and exercise and so they can add a cleanup to that,” said Loftin.
Both groups hope that there will be some benefit to natural resources that are now facing less of a strain from humans.
“I think that the world is seeing some pretty strong messages from us slowing down a little bit,” said Bergstrom. “There's less sunscreen in the water. There's an opportunity here for us to look at what's going on around us and not just to go back to normal, but create a new normal.
Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii is hosting virtual screenings of “The Story of Plastic” this week ahead of a talk story session with experts on April 26 at 5:30 p.m. To register, click here.
