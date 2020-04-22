DPS warns of latest extortion scam, claiming ‘Inappropriate internet use’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Public Safety has issued a warning about the latest scam reported in Hawaii.
Officials say a man told authorities that he got a strange text message from someone claiming to be a “Sergeant Anderson” with the Sheriff Division Internet Crimes Task Force.
The scammer said the man would be arrested for inappropriate internet use unless he paid an undisclosed amount of money.
DPS wants to remind the public that Sheriffs do not call, text or email people asking for personal information or to solicit payment electronically or via a phone call.
You should never give out personal information and/or credit card details over the phone, especially to anyone claiming to represent a law enforcement agency.
Anyone who gets a similar message is urged to report it by calling the state’s Sheriff Division at 586-1352.
The FBI recently put out a warning to the public about an increase in scams during the COVID-19 pandemic as people are losing jobs, being ordered to stay at home and may be facing financial hardship.
Online extortion schemes vary, but the FBI says there are a few common factors:
- The online extortion attempt comes as an e-mail from an unknown party and, many times, will be written in broken English with grammatical errors.
- The recipient's personal information is noted in the e-mail or letter to add a higher degree of intimidation to the scam. For example, the recipient's user name or password is provided at the beginning of the e-mail or letter.
- The recipient is accused of visiting adult websites, cheating on a spouse, or being involved in other compromising situations.
- The e-mail or letter includes a statement like, “I had a serious spyware and adware infect your computer,” or “I have a recorded video of you” as an explanation of how the information was allegedly gathered.
- The e-mail or letter threatens to send a video or other compromising information to family, friends, coworkers, or social network contacts if a ransom is not paid.
- The recipient is instructed to pay the ransom in Bitcoin, a virtual currency that provides a high degree of anonymity to the transactions.
If you get such a message, delete it and do not open the email attachments.
