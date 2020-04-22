Confusion lingers as state and county orders differ

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Tuesday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell extended the city’s stay-at-home order through the end of May.
Meanwhile, the statewide order is set to expire next week.
On Monday, Governor David Ige said he is not sure when the state will start to reopen.
“We continue to look at what the conditions are for reopening and we will be evaluating that as we move forward,”
For many Oahu residents, it is hard to keep up.
“Clearly there's confusion. You hear one thing, you get a text, you hear another thing. So, there is confusion,” said Kakaako resident Russell Shogren. "We need some clear-cut direction.”
Another confusing and conflicting order is what is allowed on the beach.
Even the mayors still seem confused.
“We are still unclear on the rules for the beaches,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino.
Victorino sent a letter to the governor asking him to reopen state beaches.
In the meantime he said the county police department will not issue citations for people walking or running on the beach.
“To avoid any more confusion, I am just saying to our police department, allow them to walk or run on the beach. I ask everybody to use social distancing, I ask everyone not to congregate, not to sit, lie or read a book or sunbathe on our beaches. That is prohibited and you will be cited,” Victorino said.
Meanwhile, state officers can still cite people for violating the governor’s orders.
Caldwell says all county mayors have daily phone calls with the Governor's office.
"I think trying to be consistent as possible between governor and all the mayors is important," said Caldwell.
Caldwell said Ige is expected to make an announcement about the statewide stay-at-home order in the next couple of days.
"I think I heard him say he wants to open up and he is looking to make announcements in the coming week. But what he is saying, is what I said – both our stay-at home orders will remain in place in May," Caldwell said.
