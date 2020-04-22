Central Pacific Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $8.3 million.
The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 29 cents per share.
The operator of Central Pacific Bank posted revenue of $62.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $56.7 million, topping Street forecasts.
Central Pacific Financial shares have fallen 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 48% in the last 12 months.
