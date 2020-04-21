Those getting unemployment benefits in Hawaii start seeing extra $600 payments

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Those receiving unemployment benefits in Hawaii are starting to see extra $600 payments, which were part of the federal relief package.
The increase is a weekly payment from March 29 through the end of July — and it is retroactive.
Hawaii’s unemployed have so far received $5,898,000 in plus-up payments since the system went online April 18. The extra federal funds are among the ways government is trying to soften the blow from coronavirus shutdowns.
The Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations also reported paying out more than $31 million last week to the unemployed. That’s greater than the previous eight weeks combined, which totaled $28.6 million.
While some have started getting jobless benefits, many more still wait — in frustration.
Hawaii’s unemployment rate leads the nation with more than 250,000 filings since March 1.
Scott Murakami, the Labor Department’s director, said the claims without issues are the ones that have moved through to the payment process. Minor problems can hold up applications, he said.
“From getting the wrong date of unemployment, they may not remember exactly when they started," he said.
But if the date they use doesn’t match records, the system creates an error that needs to be resolved. Other problems: A digit is off on a Social Security number, or the business name listed is different on an official record.
All of these can be fixed, but require a person to do the research.
By the end of this week, Murakami said, he’ll have about 300 new people who can help.
The fourth and biggest call center is launching from the Hawaii Convention Center on Wednesday.
Originally, the site was going to be used as a COVID-19 quarantine facility. But it is ideal for the Labor Department because it provides ballrooms that allow for social distancing and security because it is closed to the public.
About 100 volunteers started training Monday. They include lawmakers and legislative staff.
Other government employees are also contributing and equipment was provided by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Another site being used by the Labor Department is the state Public Library. Librarians and staff got together and volunteered when the facility was forced to shutdown.
There is also a phone bank set up at the Entrepreneurs Sandbox in Kakaako, plus the actual claims office in downtown are all working to process filings.
Fears that the state trust fund will run out of money by next month is not a concern for Murakami who said the office has applied for a line of credit from the Treasury Department and the request won’t be denied.
