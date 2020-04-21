State waives rents for public housing residents, distributes free food and masks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Public Housing Authority is waiving rents for its residents due to the economic toll the pandemic has taken on Hawaii.
HPHA will also be distributing free masks along with cleaning supplies and meals.
“None of these activities could be carried out without the dedication and support of the HPHA staff, including property managers, office and maintenance staff and many others who keep showing up to work and make a difference in people’s lives,” said HPHA Executive Director Hakim Ouansafi, in a news release.
"The HPHA continues to step up its efforts to keep our at- risk seniors and families as safe as possible during these trying times.”
For more information, go to www.hphaishereforyou.org.
