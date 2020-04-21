Salvation Army KROC Center shifts operations to help vulnerable during pandemic

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army KROC Center in Ewa Beach has transformed over the last few weeks from a place meant for recreation and learning into an emergency response headquarters.
Since initiating a large scale response to COVID-19, the Salvation Army has served more than 14,000 meals to kupuna and other vulnerable populations throughout the state.
“We are actively helping our West Oahu communities with drive-thru food distributions, meals to-go, and other assistance to kupuna, homeless and families in need," said Major Phil Lum. "Last week, just from the Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii, more than 6,000 meals were distributed just through our operation here in Ewa Beach.”
The Salvation Army KROC Center Hawaii says the biggest need right now is protein for their meals-to-go and food distribution.
To find out about food distributions, look for announcements posted on their Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can also visit KrocCenterHawaii.org or Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org for more details, to make a donation, and to find out where you can get help.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.