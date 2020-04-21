Millions who don’t normally file taxes face tight deadline for stimulus payments

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - People who don’t normally file a tax return, but get Social Security, Railroad Retirement, Supplemental Security Income or VA benefits are facing a Wednesday deadline.
Anyone who gets those benefits and wants to use the non-filers tool on the IRS website to add dependent children under age 17 must submit by noon Eastern time, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
That’s 6 a.m. Hawaii time.
Beneficiaries will get an extra $500 for each eligible dependent child.
U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, urges those who qualify to complete the necessary forms immediately. “As we continue working to make sure all those eligible for direct payments receive this assistance, I urge those with qualifying dependent children to apply for these payments as soon as possible,” she said.
“Hawaii residents and families who need economic relief from the financial toll of coronavirus can provide their information online.”
The non-filers tool can be found on the IRS website.
If you’re qualified, but miss the deadline, you won’t get paid until next tax season, the agency says.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.