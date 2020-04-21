LIVE: City’s stay-at-home order to be extended through May 31 ‘with modifications’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell is extending the city’s stay-at-home order through May 31 “with modifications,” he announced Tuesday.
WATCH LIVE:
He stressed the restrictions will be lifted gradually, as testing ramps up to ensure cases are identified quickly and isolated, and “if we see it start to spike up we have to slow down.”
Caldwell said the city will be purchasing 10,000 test kits and delivered to community health centers for free. The centers will also be bolstering tele-health capabilities and be provided with protective gear.
In recent days, Hawaii has continued to see the number of confirmed coronavirus cases decline.
On Tuesday, Hawaii saw two new cases statewide, both on Maui.
For a second straight day, Oahu reported no new cases.
But the vast majority of cases since the pandemic began have been on Oahu — a fact that Caldwell has underscored as proof that a gradual lifting of restrictions is safer than an immediate return to normal.
The CDC agrees, and has sought to give states guidance on a phased-in approach to reopening economies.
Meanwhile, the governor has said he’s also working with mayors on how to allow businesses, schools, and — perhaps trickiest — the tourist industry, to resume operations.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.