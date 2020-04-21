Light winds for now with bigger surf

A series of northwest swells will continue to move through island waters this week. The current northwest swell will gradually ease, with the next northwest swell building on Tuesday. This swell could drive surf back up to advisory levels along north and west facing shores Tuesday night and Wednesday, followed by a potentially larger swell that should easily eclipse the advisory threshold late Thursday through Friday. This swell will decline over the weekend, with only small surf expected by early next week. Surf along south facing shores will trend up tonight and Tuesday. Forerunners of the south-southwest swell are slowly filling in this evening, with the swell expected to produce surf close to low end advisory levels as it peaks Tuesday into Wednesday.