Light winds for now with bigger surf

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Winds have dropped off as a weak front passes to our north. We are seeing some clouds from the front with a few passing showers. Overall, the atmosphere will remain stable, so rainfall will be light. Trade winds will spread back over the area during the second half of the week as the ridge, an area of high pressure that brings us the trade winds, builds back north of the islands. Windward showers will return with the trade winds but rainfall will remain light.
A series of northwest swells will continue to move through island waters this week. The current northwest swell will gradually ease, with the next northwest swell building on Tuesday. This swell could drive surf back up to advisory levels along north and west facing shores Tuesday night and Wednesday, followed by a potentially larger swell that should easily eclipse the advisory threshold late Thursday through Friday. This swell will decline over the weekend, with only small surf expected by early next week. Surf along south facing shores will trend up tonight and Tuesday. Forerunners of the south-southwest swell are slowly filling in this evening, with the swell expected to produce surf close to low end advisory levels as it peaks Tuesday into Wednesday.
