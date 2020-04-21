Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii governor says state not ready to relax restrictions
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says the islands aren’t yet ready to relax restrictions put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus. But he says his administration will be releasing criteria for doing so in the next few days. Ige says one of the first activities he’d like to allow to resume is elective medical procedures. Ige imposed a statewide stay-at-home order through April 30, though it’s possible he may extend it. He says the government is looking for a path forward based on science and data. He says he wants to restore normalcy when conditions are right.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-RENTALS
Visitors in Hawaii rental units hard to track during virus
HONOLULU (AP) — Transient vacation rental units are proving difficult for Hawaii officials to regulate during the coronavirus pandemic as they serve as shelter for many of the state’s visitors. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported many of the nearly 3,000 visitors who arrived in Hawaii during the 23 days prior to Sunday are believed to have stayed in transient vacation rentals. The Hawaii Tourism Authority and the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau plan to implement verification steps to confirm information from arriving airport passengers. The steps including testing cellphones to ensure contact numbers are operable and searching property tax records to verify addresses.
PROPERTY TAX BASE-HAWAII COUNTY
Property tax base maintaining Hawaii County's operations
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say Hawaii County’s reliance on property taxes for operational funds has protected it from the drastic tax losses experienced at the state level during the coronavirus pandemic. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported property taxes account for the bulk of Mayor Harry Kim’s proposed $625.9 million operating budget. County Finance Director Deanna Sako and Hawaii County Council Chairman Aaron Chung say it is too early to determine the budget impact from general excise tax and fuel tax cuts because of the coronavirus. There could also be ramifications from possible cutbacks in transient accommodation taxes the state government shares with counties.
ENDANGERED SEAL-FINE
NOAA reveals name of tourist who harassed Hawaiian monk seal
HONOLULU (AP) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released the name of a tourist caught on video harassing an endangered Hawaiian monk seal. The agency did not provide other details on his age, or where he lives. NOAA released the name after a request from The Associated Press. His attorney had tried to keep his client's name confidential to avoid backlash. Federal and state laws protect Hawaiian monk seals. NOAA says the incident happened on the western shore of Oahu in January. Attorney Blake Long writes in an apology letter that his client is remorseful for his immature actions. NOAA says the man paid a $500 settlement.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VOTING
As mail voting pushed, some fear loss of in-person option
ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials in some states are scaling back or eliminating opportunities for people to cast ballots in person in favor of voting exclusively by mail, as an effort to address concerns about voting during a global pandemic. But some states are moving so quickly that voting rights groups say they run the risk of disenfranchising groups of voters. Those groups include people with disabilities, people who need language assistance, lack regular mail service or are simply unable to keep up with last-minute election changes. Democrats have joined the fight, filing a lawsuit in Nevada to force the state to open more polling sites for its June primary.
PLASTIC DISPOSABLE UTENSIL BAN
Maui County Council approves plastic disposable utensils ban
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Nearly all the sales and use of plastic disposable food ware in Maui will be banned under a bill that was given final approval by county officials. Maui News reported that the Maui County Council voted unanimously Friday to approve the measure, which would take effect Jan. 1, 2022. The bill next heads to the Mayor Michael Victorino for his signature. The bill says that food providers in county facilities or county-sponsored events will be prohibited from selling, using and providing plastic disposable food ware. Some exceptions include plastic used for raw or butchered meats and plastic straws used by people with disabilities or in care or medical facilities.