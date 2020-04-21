Hawaii News Now to unveil first of 3-part climate change series on Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday. Hawaii News Now will proudly present “A Climate For Change: The New Normal,” the first in a three-part documentary series about facing the climate change challenge.
Watching the documentary will help us better understand the biggest threats to Hawaii, including sea level rise. But we also want to explain why there is hope.
So many things can be done to flatten the curve of greenhouse gas emissions. And our ability to rise up together ― the way we all have sacrificed to protect each other from the coronavirus ― offers hope that we can rise up in the face of the global climate threat.
Hawaii News Now partnered with Green Island Films, the same team which produced “No Room In Paradise,” and “Railroading Paradise,” a pair of project that shed new light unto Hawaii’s homeless crisis and rail project.
“A Climate For Change” was made possible by grants from 26 local corporate sponsors and the state of Hawaii, which enabled the filmmakers to travel around the world looking for answers and solutions.
The documentary premieres on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on KHNL, with encore presentations scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m. on KHNL and Monday at 8 p.m. on K5.
