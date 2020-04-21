Former Kahuku star Alohi Gilman hoping dream comes true in NFL Draft

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NFL Draft just days away, and anxious young men across the country are awaiting the phone call that could change their lives forever.
Former Kahuku Red Raider Alohi Gilman is hoping to become the next player in a long line of NFL greats to come out of Oahu’s famed North Shore.
“I mean it means a lot obviously coming from this community from Kahuku and Laie,” said Gilman. “We dream about these things since we were young so just getting this opportunity is amazing for us to represent our community, represent our families, and make them proud.”
Following a star-studded career that began at the Naval Academy and ended at South Bend as a member of Notre Dame, Gilman was invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February.
Most combine invitees are players that are being ‘highly’ considered for NFL franchises.
Gilman delivered a solid combine effort and continued to train on the mainland until COVID-19 changed the draft process for teams, players, and everyone in general.
“Its been different obviously," said Gilman. “I was blessed enough to go to the combine an I was preparing for Pro Day after that in Dallas, Texas before things kind of got shut down. The city got shut down, pro day was cancelled and I had other NFL visits with some teams that got cancelled.”
COVID-19 has continued to present unprecedented challenges for people across the world.
Although Gilman’s journey has encountered yet another bump in the road, his destination and the dream remain more in focus then ever.
“Everyday it gets closer I been thinking about it a little more," said Gilman. "I just been reflecting on my journey, coming from a small town and dreaming of these types of things, going to Navy then going to Notre Dame and Kahuku -- I cant wait to hug my parents and my family and everyone who has helped me in this process when I hear my name get called.”
