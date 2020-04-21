Forecast: Light winds persist, trades due back Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue around the Big Island, but daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes winds will prevail over the smaller islands.
The atmosphere will remain stable, so rainfall will be light.
Trade winds will spread back over the area during the second half of the week as the ridge builds back north of the islands.
Windward showers will return with the trade winds but rainfall will remain light.
A series of northwest swells will continue to move through island waters this week.
The current northwest swell will gradually ease, with the next northwest swell building on Tuesday. This swell could drive surf back up to advisory levels along north- and west-facing shores Tuesday night and Wednesday, followed by a potentially larger swell that should easily eclipse the advisory threshold late Thursday through Friday.
This swell will decline over the weekend, with only small surf expected by early next week.
Surf along south-facing shores will trend up tonight and Tuesday. Forerunners of the south-southwest swell are slowly filling in this evening, with the swell expected to produce surf close to low end advisory levels as it peaks Tuesday into Wednesday.
